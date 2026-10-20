Andriy, the driver of the shuttle bus for the National Military Memorial Cemetery, was killed during a Russian attack this morning on the M-05 Kyiv–Odesa highway. The bus sustained damage as a result of the strike.

There were passengers on the shuttle at the time of the attack, but none of them were injured. The driver was transporting people from Kyiv to the memorial cemetery, where their relatives and comrades are buried.

Shuttle service has been suspended for the time being. Further updates on the resumption of service will be provided.

Source: National Military Memorial Cemetery

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