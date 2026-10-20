The SBU and the National Police Foiled a Series of Terrorist Attacks in Downtown Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the National Police, detained two repeat offenders who, according to the investigation, were planning a series of terrorist attacks in downtown Kyiv on behalf of Russian intelligence agencies. The suspects planned to attack buildings housing territorial recruitment and social support centers (TRSCs and SSCs).

The investigation revealed that the suspects were considering several methods of carrying out the terrorist attacks. Specifically, they planned to fire on military facilities with grenade launchers, throw “Molotov cocktails” or combat grenades at buildings, and blow them up using homemade explosive devices.

Law enforcement officers uncovered the suspects’ plans in advance and detained both suspects while they were conducting reconnaissance near potential targets.

According to the case file, two men with prior criminal records were carrying out the orders of Russian special services. One of them is a resident of the Chernihiv region who had previously been convicted of murder. His accomplice, from the Sumy region, served his sentence in the same prison colony alongside him.

The suspects also planned to recruit a third accomplice to help prepare the terrorist attacks.

Investigators documented how the two suspects drove around Kyiv in their own car, using a cell phone to film sensitive facilities and noting the presence of security personnel and surveillance cameras. In addition, they mapped out possible escape routes from each potential target.

During the arrest, law enforcement officers discovered a combat grenade in the car of one of the group members, which, according to the investigation, had been prepared for use in a terrorist attack.

SBU investigators informed the two detainees that they are suspected of violating Part 1 of Article 14 and Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—preparation for a terrorist act by a group of individuals acting in concert.

Currently, both suspects are being held in custody without the right to bail. If found guilty, they face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

A third suspect, who is in hiding abroad, was notified of the charges in absentia.

Comprehensive investigative measures were carried out by officers of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and the Kyiv Region in cooperation with the National Police.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office oversaw the proceedings.

Law enforcement officials state that thanks to the timely exposure of the perpetrators’ plans, they were able to prevent a series of terrorist attacks in the capital.

This was reported by the SBU.

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