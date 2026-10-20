Power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine on October 20

On Tuesday, October 20, electricity restrictions will be in effect across all regions of Ukraine. Power restriction schedules will apply to industry and businesses, and in some regions, hourly power outages will be implemented for all categories of consumers.

According to Ukrenergo, power restriction schedules for industrial consumers and businesses will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

At the same time, in some regions during this same period—from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.—hourly power outages will be in effect for all categories of consumers. The restrictions will range from one to two rounds.

These measures are being implemented due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Ukrenergo emphasized that the situation in the power grid may change due to Russian shelling.

Up-to-date information on restrictions and power outage schedules will be published by regional distribution system operators on their official social media pages. Consumers are advised to follow announcements from their operators to receive updated information regarding power supply in their respective regions.

This was reported by NEC “Ukrenergo” on Facebook.

On the morning of October 19, 2026, power outages occurred in certain regions of Ukraine as a result of a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure. Water supplies were also cut off in some communities.

As a reminder, as a result of a nighttime ballistic attack by the Russian Federation on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out.

In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted on October 19 due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv.

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