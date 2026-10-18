Intelligence sharing between the U.S. and Ukraine has been fully restored – Bloomberg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the resumption of full-scale intelligence sharing with the United States of America. According to the head of state, the process of exchanging classified information had been suspended for some time, but the partnership is now back on track.

The Ukrainian leader also expressed hope that a new round of bilateral talks with U.S. representatives would take place as early as this week.

The situation regarding intelligence sharing came into focus after a number of international media outlets, citing their own sources, reported on a possible suspension of U.S. support, specifically the provision of operational and tactical data and the procurement of weapons under the PURL program. The delay was reportedly due to reservations on Washington’s part regarding strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on Russian oil refineries and energy infrastructure.

A practical manifestation of this pause was the incident on October 12, when, during a Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv, the Ukrainian side did not receive the customary operational notification of the launches from its partners. At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump publicly denied that intelligence sharing had been completely blocked, although Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the existence of reservations and temporary difficulties in coordination at the military command level.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia—an aggressor state—had attacked a power plant with a ballistic missile, and that Ukraine had not received advance warning of the launch from its Western allies. According to him, Ukrainian systems detected the missiles only when they were already approaching the capital.

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