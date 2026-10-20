“Ukrzaliznytsia” has denied reports that a Russian drone struck the train station in Dubno, Rivne Oblast. Earlier, some media outlets had reported this information.

The company urged citizens to trust official sources and not to spread unverified reports. Ukrainians were also reminded of the need to take shelter during air raid alerts.

Earlier, Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, reported a Russian attack on a shopping center in the Rivne region.

According to preliminary data, three people were injured in the strike, and two of them were hospitalized. A fire broke out at the site of the attack.

Oleksandr Koval warned that smoke was spreading rapidly and urged residents of nearby buildings to close their windows.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also reported that he is at the scene along with representatives of the relevant services, who are working to address the aftermath of the attack.

It is important to follow further updates from official sources regarding the situation in the Rivne region.

This was reported by the company’s press service.

Earlier reports indicated that the oil depot in Dubno, Rivne Oblast, was completely destroyed by a Russian missile strike on March 26. There were no casualties from the occupiers’ attack.

On the morning of October 20, Russian troops attacked Dnipro with a drone. Two people were killed in the strike, and four others were injured. Three of the injured are in hospitals, two of whom are in serious and critical condition. A fire broke out in warehouse facilities on the outskirts of the city.

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