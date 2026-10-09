In Kyiv, drone debris fell near a business center; a car is on fire

In Kyiv’s Dnipro District, debris from a Russian drone fell near a business center. A car subsequently caught fire. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

“In the Dnipro district, debris from a drone fell on the grounds near a business center. A car is on fire,” the mayor wrote. According to him, emergency services are heading to the scene. There is currently no information about casualties or the extent of the damage. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

Following Russia’s strike on a warehouse, the Ranok publishing house is urgently reprinting the destroyed textbooks.

In Kyiv, a Russian shelling has damaged the logistics center of the “Ranok” publishing house.

Russia cynically referred to the massive attack on Ukraine as a “retaliatory strike.”

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