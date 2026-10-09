Taras Kachka has been appointed Ukraine's representative to the EU

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Taras Kachka as Ukraine’s representative to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community. Kachka previously served as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration. He will now represent Ukraine in the EU amid negotiations on the country’s accession to the bloc.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Taras Kachka as Ukraine’s representative to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community. The corresponding decree was published on the president’s official website.

The document states: “To appoint Taras Andriyovych Kachka as Ukraine’s representative to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community.”

What is known about Taras Kachka

From July 17, 2025, to July 14, 2026, Taras Kachka served as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine. In this role, he addressed issues related to Ukraine’s rapprochement with the EU and NATO. On July 14, 2026, the Verkhovna Rada approved the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Following this, the entire Cabinet of Ministers resigned, as by law the government’s powers cease along with those of the prime minister.

On the same day, Ukraine opened Chapter 6 in its EU accession negotiations, which concerns foreign relations. After leaving the government, Zelenskyy offered Kachka the position of head of Ukraine’s mission to the European Union in Brussels. Previously, this position was held by Vsevolod Chentsov. On July 16, he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

What’s Happening with Ukraine’s EU Accession Negotiations

The appointment of the new representative comes as negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union continue. This process involves aligning Ukrainian legislation with EU rules and fulfilling a number of requirements in various areas.

The negotiations are divided into thematic clusters. Each cluster covers specific policy areas and legislation that Ukraine must bring into line with European standards. The next clusters scheduled to open were Cluster 2, “Internal Market,” and Cluster 3, “Competitiveness.” According to the information provided in the announcement, this was set to take place on October 13.

Earlier, Kachka also stated that Ukraine’s accession to the EU could strengthen the industrial and agricultural sectors of the European Union itself. Now, in his new position, he will represent Ukraine’s interests in relations with European institutions and work on issues related to the country’s European integration. The text of the corresponding decree has been published on the President’s website.

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