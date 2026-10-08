Zelenskyy Identified the Main Topic of the Talks in the U.S.

Strengthening air defense will be one of the main topics of the Ukrainian delegation’s talks in the U.S. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv will discuss this issue separately with its American partners. Ukraine will also discuss strengthening its air defense with European and Asian countries.

Strengthening Ukraine’s air defense will be one of the key topics of the Ukrainian delegation’s talks in the U.S. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement while answering questions from journalists. According to him, during the trip to the U.S., the Ukrainian side will hold separate talks with American partners on ways to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian airspace. “The issue of air defense will be one of the topics of our delegation’s talks in the U.S.,” Zelenskyy said.

However, the talks will not be limited to Washington. The president noted that Ukrainian representatives also plan to discuss strengthening air defense with European partners. According to Zelenskyy, Kyiv is maintaining relevant contacts with Asian countries as well. In other words, Ukraine is seeking opportunities to strengthen its air defense on several fronts simultaneously.

At the same time, the president did not specify exactly which air defense systems, missiles, or other military equipment would be discussed during the talks. There are also no details yet on possible agreements that the parties might reach as a result of the meetings. The issue of defending Ukraine’s airspace remains particularly important due to regular Russian missile and drone attacks. Ukraine seeks to expand its air defense capabilities to better protect cities, energy facilities, and other critical infrastructure.

Zelenskyy has previously spoken on multiple occasions about the need to increase air defense supplies from international partners. Among other things, Ukraine needs interceptor missiles for the IRIS-T systems and other weapons that help shoot down Russian aerial targets. Thus, during upcoming talks in the U.S., Kyiv plans to discuss not only military support in general but also, specifically, how to strengthen the defense of Ukrainian airspace. Ukraine is conducting parallel talks with European and Asian partners.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is preparing a response to a new wave of Russian escalation. He made this statement following briefings by Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Director Oleksandr Poklad and Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa.

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