Truck lines have grown at the Moldova-Romania border due to exports from Ukraine

The flow of trucks heading to the European Union has increased at border crossings between Moldova and Romania. Among the reasons are the rise in the transit of Ukrainian goods, seasonal grain exports, and changes in trade routes due to the war.

According to customs officials, about 3,000 trucks are currently processed at border crossings every day. Just a month ago, that figure was approximately 2,000. As a result, the workload on customs has increased by 50%.

Photos of long lines of trucks at the border are circulating on social media. Moldovan customs officials attribute the situation to an increase in agricultural exports and a rise in the volume of Ukrainian cargo transiting through Moldova en route to the EU.

To speed up the processing of vehicles, the Moldovan customs service has brought in additional staff and is operating at full capacity. The Romanian side has taken similar measures.

Source: ProTV

As a reminder, there are currently no lines at the Ukrainian border, but passenger traffic is increasing.

Earlier, kilometer-long lines of buses formed at the border with Poland in Volyn.

As a reminder, queues for freight transport at the border with Poland have doubled.

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