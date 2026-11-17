On November 17, a new transit center opened in the Mykolaiv region for people leaving communities in the Kherson region. It can accommodate up to 50 people at a time.

Evacuees will be able to receive temporary shelter, hot meals, essential supplies, and assistance in finding housing—all free of charge.

The center will also have medical professionals, psychologists, lawyers, and social workers on staff to assist with document restoration, processing of benefits, and psychological support.

The center’s specialists will also facilitate the further resettlement of people to safer regions.

Source: Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

Three boys aged 5 to 17 have been successfully returned to territory controlled by Ukraine. The children had been living in temporarily occupied communities in the Kherson region.

During a meeting with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in Washington, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, raised the issue of returning deported Ukrainian children, releasing prisoners of war, and searching for those missing in action.

Last week, the Save Ukraine team evacuated eight Ukrainians who had been subjected to threats, psychological pressure, and coercion by the occupiers.

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