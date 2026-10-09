In the Solotvyno community of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, a 32-year-old man was detained on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. During a search of his phone, authorities also discovered material containing images of child pornography.

According to law enforcement, the incident occurred on September 27. The man was in the home where the girl’s mother’s partner lives. When he was left alone with the teenager for a few minutes, he began making indecent proposals and pressuring her into having sex.

The girl refused, but according to the investigation, the man sexually assaulted her nonetheless. After the incident, the teenager told her mother everything, and her mother immediately contacted the police.

Law enforcement officers located the suspect and detained him. During a search of his residence, they seized a cell phone containing prohibited content. The materials found were sent for expert analysis.

The man was notified that he is suspected of sexually assaulting a minor. The court ordered him to be held in custody without the right to bail.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing. Police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident and investigating whether the suspect may have committed other criminal acts.

Source: Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Police

As a reminder, a resident of the Khmilnytskyi district in Vinnytsia Oblast is set to stand trial on charges of systematically raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

In Kyiv, a drunk man attacked some teenagers.

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