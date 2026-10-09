In the Kalush district of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, rescue workers discovered a woman’s body while extinguishing a dry grass fire. Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances of her death.

On October 8 and during the night of October 9, 34 fires were recorded in ecosystems across the Carpathian region, covering a total area of 4.4 hectares. The fires involved dry grass, shrubs, trash, and forest litter.

Another fire broke out in Bolekhiv. A local resident was burning plant debris in his yard, but strong winds caused the fire to spread rapidly. When the man realized he could not extinguish the flames on his own, he called emergency responders. An administrative citation was issued against him.

The State Emergency Service urges people not to burn dry vegetation, as such actions can lead to large-scale fires, property damage, and loss of life.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Following a Russian strike on its warehouse, the Ranok publishing house is urgently reprinting the destroyed textbooks.

In Kyiv, a Russian shelling attack damaged the logistics center of the “Ranok” publishing house.

In Russia, the massive attack on Ukraine was cynically called a “retaliatory strike.”

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