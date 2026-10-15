A fatal shooting occurred on the Kyiv-Chop highway in the Dubno District of Rivne Oblast. A 27-year-old resident of Rivne was killed in the incident. Law enforcement officers detained two suspects during a special police operation.

“In less than eight hours, police located and detained the individuals involved in committing this particularly serious crime,” the statement said.

It is noted that on October 14, at approximately 6:30 p.m., police received a report of a shooting on the Kyiv-Chop highway near a gas station in the village of Zelenyi Hai.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a conflict had arisen the previous day between a 27-year-old resident of Rivne and a 41-year-old resident of Dubno. The next day, they agreed to meet to settle their differences and arrived at the scene, each accompanied by their own acquaintances. During the interaction between the two groups, a verbal argument broke out again, which escalated into a fight. During the altercation, one of the suspects damaged a tire on the Volkswagen in which the opponents had arrived.

According to police, as the parties to the conflict attempted to leave the scene, the suspects in a BMW began chasing them. While driving, one of the suspects opened fire with an automatic firearm toward the Volkswagen.

As a result of the shooting, a 27-year-old Rivne resident sustained two gunshot wounds to the back. Despite resuscitation efforts, medical personnel were unable to save his life—the man died at the scene, law enforcement officials said.

The regional police chief immediately ordered a special police operation. Law enforcement officers blocked possible escape routes, inspected vehicles, traced travel routes, analyzed CCTV footage, and identified the individuals involved in the crime.

Police identified the BMW in which the suspects were traveling, tracked it down, and stopped it. They detained a 44-year-old resident of Dubno who, during the altercation, damaged a tire on the victims’ car and inflicted bodily harm on the deceased man’s friend.

At the same time, efforts to locate the shooter continued unabated, including with the assistance of K-9 units. Law enforcement officers pieced together his route and other investigative information step by step.

While investigating the crime, police conducted seven emergency searches and combed through a 16-kilometer stretch of territory.

At around 4 a.m., law enforcement officers located and detained a 41-year-old resident of Dubno. The man had been hiding in a forest belt near the village of Kryliv.

In connection with the incident, investigators from the Investigative Department, under the procedural supervision of the prosecutor’s office, are conducting a pretrial investigation under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 1 of Article 115 (intentional homicide), Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism committed with the use of a firearm), and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosive substances).

Both suspects were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The issue of notifying the suspects of the charges against them and selecting a preventive measure is currently being decided.

The regional police reported this on Facebook.

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