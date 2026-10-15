A criminal case involving particularly large-scale fraud has been opened in Moscow, with Pyotr Sudoplatov—the grandson of Soviet State Security General Pavel Sudoplatov—named as a suspect. The Lefortovo Court has prohibited him from engaging in certain activities as a precautionary measure. The case is being investigated by the Investigative Directorate of Russia’s FSB, but details of the allegations have not yet been disclosed.

The Lefortovo Court in Moscow imposed a precautionary measure on Pyotr Sudoplatov, a member of the board of directors of the company “RK Insurance Broker.” He is a defendant in a criminal case involving fraud on an exceptionally large scale. The court restricted him from engaging in certain activities. Investigators did not request a more severe preventive measure. The corresponding motion was filed on Monday, October 12, and the court promptly reviewed and granted it.

The case is being handled by the Investigative Directorate of the Russian FSB. It involves Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which pertains to fraud on an exceptionally large scale.

What is known about the case

Details of the investigation are not being disclosed at this time. At the same time, according to some reports, the case may be linked to Petr Sudoplatov’s professional activities. There is currently no official information regarding the specific charges against him, the amount of funds that may have been embezzled, or who else may be involved in the case.

It is important to note that the imposition of a pretrial measure does not in itself imply a finding of guilt. The circumstances of the case must still be established by the investigation, and a final decision on guilt can only be made by a court.

What does the company where Sudoplatov works do?

Petro Sudoplatov is a member of the board of directors of RK Insurance Broker LLC. The company operates in the Russian insurance brokerage market and positions itself as a professional center for expertise and risk management. According to available information, the business has been operating since the early 1990s, although it has used various names and brands over the years.

In 2023, the company was acquired by Sheikha Deya Al Khalifa, a member of the Bahraini royal family. Following the change in ownership, the firm adopted its current name. It is not yet clear whether the investigation is directly related to the broker’s activities. Information about a possible connection between the case and the company’s operations has not yet been confirmed by official details of the investigation.

Who Is Pavel Sudoplatov

Pavel Sudoplatov was a Soviet state security officer who led a number of covert operations during the Soviet era. He was involved in sabotage and intelligence activities, as well as operations against political opponents of the Soviet regime. His name is associated with the activities of the Soviet secret services in the 1930s–1950s. Sudoplatov held leadership positions in state security agencies and participated in covert operations abroad.

Pyotr Sudoplatov is his grandson. However, in the context of a criminal case, a family connection to a former Soviet official does not in itself indicate involvement in any criminal offenses.

Has Sudoplatov had problems with the law in the past?

According to publicly available information, prior to the current investigation, Pyotr Sudoplatov had only once come to the attention of regulatory authorities. This occurred in September 2020, when he returned from England. At that time, Sudoplatov failed to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, for which he was fined 15,000 rubles.

No other known instances of his run-ins with the law are mentioned in the information provided. Currently, the main question is what exactly the new criminal case is about and whether it is related to the insurance broker’s activities. The answers to these questions will depend on further materials from the FSB’s investigation and court rulings. This is reported by Russian media.

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