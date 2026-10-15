Stefanchuk invited the Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament to Kyiv

Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, invited Ágnes Forshtgoffer, Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament, to visit Kyiv. The invitation was extended during their first meeting in Rome, where the two sides discussed the development of interparliamentary cooperation and shared pages of history. According to Stefanchuk, his Hungarian counterpart also reaffirmed Hungary’s readiness to continue supporting Ukraine.

Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, met with Ágnes Forszthoffer, Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly, in Rome. During the talks, they discussed relations between the two countries and opportunities for more active cooperation between their parliaments.

Following the meeting, Stefanchuk invited his Hungarian counterpart to Kyiv. At the same time, he thanked her for the invitation to visit Budapest. “Ukraine and Hungary have turned a new page in relations between their parliaments. Based on mutual respect, good neighborliness, and a shared European future,” Stefanchuk wrote.

According to him, the parties discussed specific steps that will help intensify contacts between the parliaments. At the same time, he emphasized the importance of mutual respect and finding solutions that take into account the interests of both nations.

Stefanchuk recalled the shared chapters of history

A separate topic of the meeting was the history of Ukraine and Hungary. Stefanchuk recalled the tragic events both nations endured, in particular the Holodomor in Ukraine, Soviet repression, and forced labor, known in Hungary as “malenkij robot.” “Ukrainians endured the Holodomor, while Hungarians endured Soviet repression and forced labor, known as ‘malenkij robot.’ Our peoples know all too well what the violence that came from Moscow meant,” noted the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

He also told his Hungarian counterpart about Russian aggression against Ukraine and the crimes Russia continues to commit during this full-scale war. Stefanchuk specifically highlighted the work of the Verkhovna Rada amid the war. According to him, the Ukrainian parliament continues to fulfill its duties despite the constant challenges posed by the Russian invasion. According to the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, the experiences of the two nations should help Ukraine and Hungary better understand one another and build relations based on freedom, good neighborliness, and mutual respect.

Hungary reaffirmed its readiness to support Ukraine

Stefanchuk also reported that Ágnes Forschthofer expressed support for the Ukrainian people and reaffirmed Hungary’s readiness to continue helping Ukraine. “Ágnes expressed her support for the Ukrainian people and confirmed Hungary’s readiness to continue helping Ukraine and Ukrainians,” he emphasized.

At the same time, Stefanchuk did not provide any specific details in his statement regarding new aid programs or the timeline for their implementation. Following the meeting, the Ukrainian side announced its intention to develop interparliamentary contacts. Inviting Forshtgoffer to Kyiv and Stefanchuk to Budapest could be the next steps in this direction.

Stefanchuk expressed his conviction that Ukraine and Hungary are capable of finding common solutions that will serve the interests of both nations. He emphasized that their shared history should not divide the countries but rather help them build relations based on understanding and respect. The Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament announced the meeting on Facebook on Thursday.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced that on Friday, October 16, 2026, he will hold his first official face-to-face bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The meeting will take place in Brussels on the sidelines of the European Union summit, which will be held on October 15–16.

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