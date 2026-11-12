Starshield speed limits began to be gradually implemented a few days ago. They are now fully in effect throughout Ukraine and along the front lines. This was stated on November 12 by Denis Senik, Ukraine’s Chargé d’Affaires in the United States.

“Once again, Ukraine’s ability to defend its airspace is being undermined. Once again, the lives of Ukrainian civilians are at risk,” said Denys Senik.

According to him, speed limits of up to 160 km/h began to be implemented just a few days ago and now fully cover the first line of defense, which is a key zone for intercepting Russian drones, which further weakens the country’s air defense and poses a threat to Ukrainian cities.

Source: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Ukrainian units are reporting significant disruptions in the operation of the Starshield satellite system along the entire front line and in the temporarily occupied territories. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement on November 12 following briefings by Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty.

Speed restrictions on Starlink and Starshield satellite communications are negatively affecting the operation of Ukraine’s air defense and its ability to intercept aerial targets. This was stated by Yuriy Ignat, head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force.

The European Commission has stated the need to immediately restore the operation of the U.S. Starshield satellite system, which is vital for protecting the Ukrainian population and territory.

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