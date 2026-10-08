At Gymnasium No. 17 in Berdychiv, Zhytomyr Oblast, a training grenade exploded in a shelter during an air raid alert. An 11-year-old student had brought it to the school. None of the children or school staff were injured as a result of the incident.

“In Berdychiv, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the use of a training grenade at a local high school,” the statement said.

Police noted that on October 8, around 11 a.m., a report was received about a possible explosion inside Gymnasium No. 17.

According to police, an 11-year-old student at the school had brought two training grenades with her. While taking shelter during an air raid drill, the girl attempted to disassemble one of them, causing it to detonate.

Police recovered the remains of one grenade and a second pyrotechnic device from the scene.

As of 2:00 p.m., no one present in the school building had sought medical attention.

An investigation into all the circumstances of the incident is currently underway, including determining the origin of the grenades.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr Oblast.

In Khmelnytskyi, a man who detonated a grenade in the courtyard of a house was convicted.

Earlier in Mykolaiv, a conflict between trolleybus passengers escalated into a shooting. A pretrial investigation is currently underway.

A major in the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has been notified of charges of abuse of authority, accompanied by violence and the use of special equipment.

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