Lubinec Responded to the Assault of a Student by a Teacher in the Odesa Region

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets responded to a video in which, according to preliminary reports, a teacher is seen using physical force against a 15-year-old student during class. He contacted the police and the Odesa Regional Children’s Services to have them investigate all the circumstances of the incident.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, responded to reports of a possible assault on a student by a teacher in the Odesa region. The incident took place in Izmail. A video has surfaced online in which, according to preliminary information, a teacher can be seen swearing at and using physical force against a 15-year-old student during class.

Lubinec stated that after seeing this footage, he immediately sent letters to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Odesa region and the Odesa Regional Service for Children’s Affairs. He is asking for an investigation into the situation and for a full determination of the circumstances surrounding the incident. “I saw this footage online, in which, according to preliminary information, a teacher, during a class, is heard swearing and using physical force against a child. I am responding immediately. I have already sent letters to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Odesa Region and the Odesa Regional Children’s Services to ensure the situation is thoroughly investigated and all the circumstances are established,” the ombudsman stated.

Lubinec separately emphasized that physical aggression against a child is unacceptable. According to him, even a student’s challenging behavior cannot justify violence on the part of an adult. “But as a father, I’ll say this plainly: violence against a child is taboo. Under no circumstances can it be a method of discipline or conflict resolution,” he stated. The ombudsman also drew attention to the teacher’s behavior during conflict situations. He emphasized that shouting, swearing, shoving, or aggression are not appropriate methods for working with students.

According to Lubinets, a teacher may become exhausted, encounter a student’s challenging behavior, or find themselves in a conflict situation. But in such cases, the adult must maintain self-control, and the teacher must act professionally. “Can’t handle the situation? There are parents. There’s the school psychologist, the social worker, and the administration. There are rules, and there are pedagogical and legal tools to set boundaries and find solutions,” Lubinets noted.

He emphasized that using force or humiliating a child cannot be a way to resolve a conflict. “But hitting a child or humiliating them is absolutely unacceptable. School should be a place where a child gains knowledge, receives support, and feels safe. Not a place where they are afraid of adults,” the ombudsman emphasized. Currently, law enforcement and relevant agencies must determine exactly what happened during the class. They must also investigate the teacher’s actions and the circumstances of the conflict.

Final conclusions regarding the situation will be drawn after the investigation. Lubinets stressed that protecting children from violence must remain unconditional, regardless of the cause of the conflict. This information comes from a post on Telegram.

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