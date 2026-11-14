As of early November, Ukrainian authorities controlled approximately 26.3% of the territory of Donetsk Oblast. This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration.

According to Filashkin, 41 territorial communities in the region are completely under temporary Russian occupation. Of these, 20 have been occupied since 2014.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration added that another eight communities are partially occupied. At the same time, 13 communities are classified as areas of active combat operations, and four as areas of potential combat operations.

Vadym Filashkin reported this in an interview with “Glavkom.”

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on November 14 that, during recent talks, U.S. representatives had for the first time proposed discussing the possibility of Ukraine’s accession to NATO in exchange for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on the sidelines of the two-day meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Atlanta that there is currently no basis for claiming that a negotiated settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine is imminent. He also expressed doubt that Russian dictator Putin would stop, even if he were to gain control of the entire Donbas.

Russia has no intention of abandoning its plans to seize the entire Donbas. Dictator Vladimir Putin stated this on October 27 during a phone call with the President of Finland and the Prime Minister of Norway.