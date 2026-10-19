Following a high-profile scandal surrounding the drug Biopatid and a criminal investigation, the Kyiv-based aesthetic medicine clinic Tryfonova MD changed the name of its Instagram page to VRODLYVA. However, previously published content hasn’t disappeared: in the videos, the clinic still appears under its old name, Tryfonova MD.

The profile picture and account name have been changed, but the Tryfonova MD branding remains in the old videos and their captions. Thus, the rebranding so far appears more like a change of signage on social media, while the digital footprint of the previous brand remains accessible to followers.

All of this happened shortly after a scandal erupted surrounding the clinic and its owner, Maria Tryfonova, over Biopatid, a weight-loss drug based on tirzepatide. According to investigators, the product was manufactured and sold as a medication without proper state registration or quality control. As part of the criminal proceedings, Trifonova was notified of the charges against her, and the court ordered her to be held in custody, with bail set at 68 million hryvnias.

The clinic itself had previously actively used the TRYFONOVA MD brand. Its official website still lists the name “Tryfonova M.D. Aesthetic Medicine Clinic,” and the address and contact information correspond to the facility at 5 Naberezhno-Rybalska Street in Kyiv.

The legal name of the company behind the clinic has not changed either. According to publicly available data, TRYFONOVA MD LLC, with EDRPOU code 43768871, continues to operate under this name as of October 1, 2026. Taisiia Storozhuk is listed as its director and owner.

So for now, VRODLYVA is the name of the Instagram page, while the official website and the legal entity continue to use the Tryfonova MD brand.

At the same time, the old content on social media has effectively become a sort of archive of the previous brand. In videos published before the rebranding, the clinic is still referred to as Tryfonova MD, and some of the material relates to its former positioning.

It is currently unknown whether the name change of the Instagram page signifies a full-scale rebranding of the clinic or merely an attempt to distance itself from a name that has become embroiled in a scandal. Clinic representatives have not publicly explained the name change.

As a reminder, until very recently, the Tryfonova M.D. clinic continued to advertise its services and accept client inquiries via messaging apps. A post was published on the clinic’s Instagram page asking clients to contact them via WhatsApp, Viber, or Telegram due to “temporary issues” with the social media platform.

In early September of this year, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office uncovered a large-scale scheme involving the illegal manufacture and sale throughout Ukraine of the counterfeit weight-loss drug Biopatid. According to the investigation, the organized group consisted of more than 70 people, 27 of whom have already been notified of their status as suspects.

During searches, law enforcement officers seized the counterfeit drug, raw materials, equipment from the clandestine laboratory, packaging materials, printed materials, documents, rough notes, phones, and computer equipment. In addition, they seized funds in various currencies totaling nearly 15 million hryvnias, luxury cars, and other property.

The announcement came after large-scale searches conducted by law enforcement as part of a criminal investigation into the illegal manufacture and sale of the counterfeit drug Biopatid. A post was published on the clinic’s Instagram page describing the criminal proceedings as “temporary issues” with the social media platform, while offering clients alternative communication channels moving forward.

In addition, promotional materials continue to appear on the clinic’s page, suggesting that the clinic’s operations have likely not ceased.

Earlier, the editorial staff of the online media outlet UA.NEWS sent an official journalistic inquiry to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine requesting information on the status of the medical practice license for the Kyiv-based Tryfonova M.D. (BIOPEL SYSTEM LLC), which is implicated in an investigation into the distribution of the unregistered weight-loss drug Biopatid.

In response to the press inquiry, the Ministry of Health stated that it had not conducted any scheduled or unscheduled inspections of Tryfonova M.D. LLC or Maria Tryfonova’s sole proprietorship, nor had it made any decisions to suspend or revoke their licenses.

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