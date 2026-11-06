The weather in Ukraine on November 6 will be cool, with rain in some areas

On Friday, November 6, cloudy weather with some sunny intervals and localized precipitation is expected across Ukraine. Daytime highs will reach up to +10°, while forecasters predict temperatures of +3…+5° in Kyiv.

At night in the northern and eastern regions, as well as in the Poltava and Cherkasy regions, and during the day across Ukraine—except for most western regions—there will be light rain, with wet snow in some areas (light snow in the Carpathians). The wind will be from the northwest at 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in some areas during the day in most western regions, as well as in the Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions. Temperatures at night and during the day will range from 0 to 6° above zero; in Zakarpattia and the far south of the country, daytime temperatures will be 5–10° above zero (in the Carpathians and Zakarpattia, nighttime temperatures will be 1–6° below zero).

On Friday, November 6, Kyiv will be cloudy with some sunny intervals. Light rain is expected, with wet snow in some parts of the region. The wind will be from the northwest at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures across the region will range from 1 to 6° above zero at night and during the day; in Kyiv, they will range from 3 to 5° above zero at night and during the day.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

It has gotten noticeably colder in Ukraine in early November, and temperatures will continue to drop in the coming days. However, this cold spell will not last long: a warming trend is expected in most regions starting after November 10.

Starting November 4, precipitation in the form of rain mixed with wet snow is possible in Ukraine. At the same time, according to preliminary forecasts by meteorologists, the average air temperature for the month will be in line with the climatic norm.

This winter in Ukraine, precipitation may exceed the climatic norm by 20–40%. However, this does not mean that the season will be snowy: due to the prevalence of warm air from the Atlantic, precipitation will often fall as rain or wet snow.

Read us on