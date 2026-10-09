Border guards have warned of long lines at the Ukrainian-Polish border

Due to the traditional increase in passenger traffic ahead of the weekend, a backlog of vehicles waiting to leave Ukraine has been reported at the Ukrainian-Polish border within Lviv Oblast. Citizens are advised to take this situation into account when planning their trips and to choose less congested border crossing points.

Specifically, there are 20 cars waiting to leave Ukraine at the “Ugryniv” border crossing, 30 cars and 2 buses at “Krakivtsi,” 35 cars at “Shehyni,” and 30 cars at “Nyzhankovychi.” Meanwhile, the “Rava-Ruska,” “Hrushiv,” and “Smilnytsia” border crossings remain uncongested for outbound travel. For entry into Ukraine, a backlog has been reported only at the “Shehyni” checkpoint, where two buses are waiting, while there are no lines at the other checkpoints.

Up-to-date information can be found on the Facebook pages of the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the 7th Carpathian Border Guard Detachment.

At the “Yagodin” border crossing, two drivers of an international bus were detained after attempting to bribe a border guard with $10,000.

Specialized defense prosecutors in the Western Region—in Lviv, Volyn, and Zakarpattia Oblasts—have uncovered five schemes involving the illegal smuggling of men of draft age across Ukraine’s state border.

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