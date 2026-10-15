In Kyiv, budget losses totaling nearly 4.2 million hryvnias were uncovered in connection with payments for pothole repairs on roads in two districts. According to the investigation, the work was paid for using vehicles that were in Chernihiv at the time.

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipro District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv, two officials from the municipal enterprises “Solomyanskyi District Road Maintenance Department” and “Desnianskyi District Road Maintenance Department,” as well as the company’s director, were notified of the charges against them. They entered into a contract to carry out so-called road patching.

It was established that from April through November 2025, while such repairs were being carried out, the documents indicated the use of specialized machinery that was actually located in Chernihiv at the time. Such machinery fills potholes with a special mixture under high pressure.

According to the findings of forensic economic analyses conducted as part of the criminal investigation, nearly 4.2 million hryvnias were paid for work and equipment that were never actually used.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over ₴3.5 billion to the regions for the repair of local roads.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has set a clear task for the Cabinet of Ministers and local authorities—to promptly resolve the main issues related to the repair of local roads in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions by the end of June.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated from Slavutych that Ukraine is ready to take preemptive action in the event of threats from Belarus and Russia’s border regions. According to him, the situation in the north requires additional strengthening of defenses and attention to community safety. The president also separately warned the Belarusian leadership about the possible consequences of any aggressive moves.

Alexander Lukashenko stated that he is allegedly ready to visit Ukraine and discuss relations with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In Kyiv, the reaction to such statements was as restrained and firm as possible, with officials reminding him of Belarus’s role in the war.

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