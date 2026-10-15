The Interagency Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation and Export Control Policy under the National Security and Defense Council has already approved more than 20 applications from Ukrainian manufacturers to export finished defense products.

According to Davyd Aloyan, Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and chairman of the commission, the regulator has reviewed a total of more than 450 applications from domestic defense companies and approved more than 90% of them. Most of the applications concern the supply of individual components, warranty service, or repairs; however, the share of requests for the export of finished products is steadily increasing.

Key Areas and Prospects for the Development of Defense Exports:

* Practical implementation of the Drone Deal initiative: As part of security agreements concluded with partner countries, the contracting process has already begun, and the first shipments of Ukrainian drones abroad have started

.* Expansion of production abroad: The next stage of cooperation will involve the construction of factories to manufacture Ukrainian drones directly within the territories of customer countries to meet their own defense needs

.* Direct support for the Armed Forces: In the context of a full-scale war, administrative fees and proceeds from export operations should be directed directly toward funding the needs of the Ukrainian military.

Source: an interview with David Aloyan in Forbes.

The Verkhovna Rada did not adopt amendments to the Budget Code that would have allocated funds from the issuance of permits for the export of weapons and dual-use goods directly to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Currently, exporters pay 20% of the contract value for an export permit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Estonian Defense Minister Martin Herrem, during which the parties discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, new contributions to the PURL program, and the export of Ukrainian weapons.

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