The Military Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine, in collaboration with the National Police, has exposed the head of the Northern Directorate of the Ministry of Defense’s Procurement Department. The official is suspected of illicit enrichment totaling more than 12 million hryvnias.

The investigation revealed that since the start of the full-scale war, the official has acquired assets worth 12.6 million hryvnias that do not correspond to his official income.



It has been established that between 2022 and 2026, the suspect and his family members acquired the following properties but failed to report them in their official declarations:

a private house and a plot of land;

a new luxury car;

cash in U.S. dollars and euros totaling more than 6.8 million hryvnias.

Comprehensive measures are currently underway to determine the sources of these assets, and investigators are examining the possibility that the individual in question abused his official authority for this purpose.



According to the case file, the budgetary institution headed by the official is the contracting authority for construction, restoration, reconstruction, and engineering and technical works for the needs of the Defense Forces.



Based on materials from the SBU’s military counterintelligence, he has been notified of the charges against him.

The official has already been suspended from his position. A motion has been filed with the court to impose a preventive measure on him.

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The suspect faces up to 10 years in prison.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.



The SBU stated that Russian cyberattacks have intensified, using investigations by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

The SBU confirmed that NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) conducted searches of its employees’ premises.

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