Another defendant in the NABU and SAPO corruption case involving the state-owned enterprise “Polygraph Combine ‘Ukraine’” has pleaded guilty and agreed to compensate for the damages caused.

700,000 euros were frozen in his accounts in France. After the agreement was approved by the High Anti-Corruption Court and with the consent of the French National Financial Prosecutor’s Office, the freeze on the funds was lifted, and the money was transferred to the state-owned enterprise’s account.

This outcome is attributable to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which includes detectives from NABU, prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), and law enforcement officials from France and Estonia. Expert and coordination support was provided by the StAR Initiative, Eurojust, as well as the OECD GLEN and GFAR Action Series platforms.

This marks the third repatriation of assets from abroad in this case. In October 2025, the French company SURYS transferred 3.37 million euros to the state. In June of this year, an additional 450,000 euros were returned. Thus, a total of 4.5 million euros has been transferred to date.

The Joint Investigation Team continues to work toward holding all those involved accountable. This was reported by NABU. NABU will temporarily stop accepting electronic submissions: how to file a complaint. NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have completed their investigation into the case involving Hmyrin and Kolot regarding the legalization of assets.

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