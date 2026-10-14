The United States likely deliberately refrained from sharing with Ukraine operational data from its early-warning system regarding a massive Russian missile strike on Kyiv.

According to CBS News, during the attack on October 13, Ukraine did not receive any alerts from its American partners regarding Russia’s launch of ballistic missiles. U.S. officials attributed the lack of data to a system malfunction caused by “bad weather,” but the Ukrainian side rejected this explanation, noting that the system was operating normally during the subsequent nighttime shelling.

Journalists note that the incident occurred against the backdrop of previous threats by the Donald Trump administration to halt the exchange of intelligence and block arms purchases through the PURL system, if Ukraine does not stop striking Russian energy infrastructure targets.

Source: CBS News investigation.

According to Semafor’s sources in the White House, the U.S. president is considering blocking the transfer of intelligence data to the Kyiv authorities in order to prevent Ukrainian forces from carrying out strikes on targets on Russian territory. At this time, Trump has not issued a final order to suspend cooperation.

As a reminder, the U.S. is threatening to cut off intelligence sharing with Ukraine due to strikes on Russian oil refineries.

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