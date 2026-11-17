On the morning of November 17, weather conditions deteriorated sharply in the highlands of the Carpathians. Thick fog, strong winds, freezing temperatures, and icy surfaces were reported on Mount Pip Ivan.

According to rescue workers, as of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, it was cloudy and foggy on Mount Pip Ivan.

Due to high humidity, surfaces became icy. A small amount of snow also fell in the highlands.

Other weather conditions:

air temperature – -5°C;

wind—westerly, 22 m/s;

visibility – reduced due to fog;

surface conditions – icy.

These weather conditions make it difficult to be in the highlands and may pose a danger to tourists.

This was reported by mountain rescue teams in the Carpathian region.

As a reminder, a severe storm raged on Mount Pip Ivan in the Ivano-Frankivsk region yesterday. Due to the dangerous weather conditions, mountain rescue teams strongly recommend that tourists refrain from hiking in the high mountains.

On Tuesday, November 17, cloudy weather with some clear spells will prevail across Ukraine. Following overnight precipitation on the Right Bank, rain is expected throughout the country during the day, and frost and gusty winds are possible in some regions.

In late November, a severe cold snap may sweep across Europe, including Poland, which borders Ukraine. According to forecasts, temperatures in some regions will drop to -19 degrees, and freezing conditions will persist around the clock in some areas.

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