A man who robbed a woman in a wheelchair will stand trial in Lviv

A 30-year-old resident of Uzhhorod will stand trial in Lviv on suspicion of robbing a woman in a wheelchair. He faces up to ten years in prison for the crime.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident occurred on August 7 at around 4:00 p.m. on Horodotska Street in Lviv. The man snatched a cell phone from the hands of a 41-year-old local woman, who has a disability and uses a wheelchair, and then fled.

Law enforcement officials remind the public that during martial law, the maximum penalties apply for robbery, theft, assault and robbery, extortion, and a number of other crimes.

The investigation involved criminal police operatives, investigators, and personnel from other units of Police Department No. 1 of the Lviv District Police Administration No. 2, as well as officers from the Lviv Regional Police Criminal Analysis Department and the Lviv Regional Patrol Police Department, under the procedural supervision of the Frankivsk District Prosecutor’s Office.

Through these measures, police officers located the suspect, a 30-year-old resident of Uzhhorod, and detained him in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Physical evidence was seized from him.

The pretrial investigation in the criminal proceedings initiated under Part 4 of Article 186 (Robbery) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine has been completed. The indictment has been submitted to the court for consideration.

For the crime committed, the defendant faces a sentence of imprisonment for a term of seven to ten years. This was reported by the Lviv Regional Police.

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