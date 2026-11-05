Ukraine and Turkey have agreed to strengthen their security cooperation

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara held talks with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Güler. The two sides discussed the further development of their security partnership.

Khmara thanked Turkey for its support in the construction of two Ukrainian corvettes—the “Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky” and the “Hetman Ivan Mazepa”—as well as for hosting them at Turkish bases.

They also discussed the security of navigation in the Black Sea and Turkey’s role in the Coalition of the Willing.

Following the talks, the parties agreed to strengthen cooperation between their military teams.

Source: Ministry of Defense

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatiy held a joint meeting during which they discussed the situation on the front lines, Russia’s plans, and the urgent needs of the Defense Forces.

Ukraine and Turkey agreed to work together to restore the Black Sea grain corridor and ensure the safety of shipping in the region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Istanbul, where he held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

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