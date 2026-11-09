Ukraine and Turkey Discussed New Opportunities to Strengthen Air Defense

During a working visit to Turkey, Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, met with Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler.

The parties discussed the practical implementation of agreements previously reached by Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Palis also held talks with Haluk Görgün, head of the Turkish Defense Industries Agency, and representatives of defense companies. The discussions focused on technological solutions, joint projects, and deepening cooperation.

Separately, the Ukrainian delegation visited a testing range where MKE demonstrated the TOLGA short-range anti-aircraft system, designed to counter drones.

Palisa emphasized that Ukraine is interested in effective means of countering drones that are also economically viable to deploy.

Source: Pavlo Palisa (Telegram)

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara held talks with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Güler. The parties discussed the further development of their security partnership.

Ukraine and Turkey agreed to work together to restore the Black Sea grain corridor and ensure the safety of shipping in the region.

Ankara will continue to strictly adhere to restrictions on the passage of military vessels through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits in accordance with the Montreux Convention for the entire duration of hostilities against Ukraine. This was stated on October 28 by Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Güler during a meeting with his counterparts from Bulgaria and Romania.

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