Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vygivsky held a meeting with Lorraine Estep, a representative of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). During the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation, particularly U.S. assistance in exposing the “Khimprom” drug cartel.

Also participating in the meeting were Maks Tsutsikiridze, acting head of the National Police; Andriy Nebitov, deputy head of the National Police; and Dmytro Torgalo, head of the Anti-Drug Crime Division.

The parties discussed cooperation between the National Police of Ukraine and the DEA.

“One of the main results of our long-standing cooperation is the dismantling of the ‘Khimprom’ drug cartel: the shutdown and prevention of drug sales points. The DEA played a key role in sharing operational and analytical information regarding the group’s activities,” the statement reads.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/25/original-1-9.mp4

Colleagues from the U.S. were also briefed on the results of the police investigation.

"In the first 10 months of this year, investigators from the National Police of Ukraine have charged more than 12,000 people with crimes related to drug trafficking. The activities of 87 criminal groups have been uncovered. We are grateful to the agency for years of cooperation—from the reform of the Department for Combating Drug Crime to the provision of equipment, transportation, and the conduct of training sessions and exercises. This has significantly expanded our capabilities in investigating crimes related to drug trafficking and bringing criminals to justice. The high praise for the work of Ukrainian police officers from their American colleagues is yet another confirmation of these results,” Vygivsky emphasized.

During the meeting, they also discussed a number of specific initiatives, the results of which will be made public at a later date.

Vyhovsky announced this on Telegram.



The Khimprom drug cartel planned to earn half a million dollars a week.

Additionally, the Khimprom drug cartel planned to bribe Klymenko through his inner circle—the NABU.

Read us on