The Presidential Office commented on the mentions of Lyashko and Klymenko in the Carthage case

Dmytro Lytvyn, the Ukrainian president’s communications adviser, stated that the case files for the “Carthage” case do not establish that bribes were paid to Health Minister Viktor Lyashko or former Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

“Regarding Lyashko and Klymenko, sources say that no evidence of bribery has been established. According to them, the case files (referring to the “Carthage” case—ed.) and the released videos only show that the participants in the conversations were considering whether to offer money. However, the materials do not indicate that an actual offer was ever made. The amendments to the resolution banning the circulation of the substance in question were ultimately adopted,” Lytvyn noted.

He urged people to wait for the evidence to be presented in court and only then draw conclusions.

Lytvyn made these remarks to journalists, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

Operation Carthage: NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have announced charges against five members of a criminal organization.

NABU detained SBU General Serhiy Duka in connection with a case involving bribes from call centers.

The head of the SBU dismissed two high-ranking officials implicated in the NABU investigation.

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