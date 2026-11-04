Winds will pick up and nighttime frosts will set in across Ukraine: weather forecast for November 5

On Thursday, November 5, cold and windy weather is expected in Ukraine. The weather pattern will be determined by a high-pressure system, which will bring mostly dry conditions. At the same time, strong gusts of wind and nighttime frosts will prompt Ukrainians to dress warmer.

According to Natalka Didenko, the main feature of Thursday will be strong winds, reaching storm force in some areas.

Temperatures and weather conditions in the regions will be as follows:

Wind: Uncomfortable gusts of 10–14 m/s are expected, and in some places, storm-force winds of 15 m/s or more.

Nighttime temperatures: After frosts, a light freeze is forecast—from 0 to -3 degrees. It will be warmer in the east and south of the country—from +1 to +4 degrees.

Daytime temperatures: The air will warm up to +4…+8 degrees.

Precipitation: Due to the influence of a high-pressure system, no significant precipitation is expected. Light rain is possible only in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

“You get the idea—be sure to bring your first hats and scarves!” noted Natalka Didenko.

No significant precipitation is forecast for the capital on Thursday, but gusty, and at times stormy, winds will persist.

Overnight, the temperature in Kyiv will be around 0 degrees, with a slight frost possible in some areas.

Nataliia Didenko also urged car owners not to delay switching from summer to winter tires.

This was reported by meteorologist Natalka Didenko on Facebook.

In early November, temperatures in Ukraine dropped significantly, and they will continue to fall in the coming days. However, this cold spell will not last long: a warming trend is expected in most regions starting after November 10.

Starting November 4, Ukraine may see precipitation in the form of rain mixed with wet snow. At the same time, according to preliminary forecasts by meteorologists, the average air temperature throughout the month will be in line with the climatic norm.

This winter in Ukraine, precipitation may exceed the climatic norm by 20–40%. However, this does not mean that the season will be snowy: due to the prevalence of warm air from the Atlantic, precipitation will often fall as rain or wet snow.

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