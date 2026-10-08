Since the beginning of the year, 13 cases of listeriosis have been detected in Ukraine

In Ukraine, 13 cases of listeriosis were reported during the first eight months of 2026. Two people died—newborns from the Kharkiv and Volyn regions. The infection can be transmitted through food and is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, infants, and people with weakened immune systems.

The Public Health Center reported the cases of listeriosis. According to its data, 13 cases of this infection were detected in Ukraine from January through August 2026. Two of these cases were fatal. The victims were newborns in the Kharkiv and Volyn regions. Listeriosis is a bacterial infection caused by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. It can enter the body through contaminated food.

Unpasteurized milk and dairy products can be a source of infection. Insufficiently heat-treated animal products, as well as unwashed fruits and vegetables, also pose a risk. The bacteria can enter food at various stages—during production, transportation, preparation, or storage.

There is another distinctive feature of Listeria: it can survive and multiply even at low temperatures. This means that refrigeration does not always prevent its spread. That is why contaminated foods can remain dangerous even after prolonged storage in the refrigerator. At the same time, proper food preparation and adherence to hygiene rules help reduce the risk of infection.

The course of listeriosis can vary. In some people, it resembles ordinary food poisoning. Weakness, fever, nausea, or other symptoms may appear that can easily be confused with less dangerous illnesses. But sometimes the infection can be much more severe. The bacterium can affect the central nervous system. In such cases, meningitis—an inflammation of the brain’s membranes—may develop. Meningoencephalitis is also possible, in which not only the membranes but also the brain tissue becomes inflamed.

The infection can also spread throughout the entire body. This condition is called generalized listeriosis, and it can pose a serious threat to life. Pregnant women should be especially vigilant about listeriosis. In these cases, the disease sometimes progresses with almost no noticeable symptoms. However, even without severe symptoms in the mother, the infection can pose a danger to the baby. Listeria can cause intrauterine infection, miscarriage, or premature birth.

The infection can also lead to severe illness in newborns. In fact, two fatal cases were reported among newborns in Ukraine this year. The high-risk group also includes older adults and people with weakened immune systems. For them, the infection can be significantly more severe than for healthy people.

To reduce the risk of infection, it is important to follow basic food safety rules when handling food. Vegetables and fruits should be washed thoroughly, and animal products should be cooked thoroughly. It’s also important to pay attention to the source of dairy products and choose pasteurized milk. When preparing food, it’s important to prevent raw ingredients from coming into contact with prepared dishes.

Special attention should be paid to food storage. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator, so low temperatures alone do not guarantee that a product will remain safe. The Center for Public Health emphasizes the importance of being cautious with foods that may be a source of infection. This is especially true for pregnant women, newborns, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. The Public Health Center reported this on Facebook.

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