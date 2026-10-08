Serial production of the Mara drone with a balloon has begun in Ukraine

The “Ukrainian Mariupol” Design Bureau has begun mass production of the “Mara” unmanned aerial vehicle, which operates in conjunction with the “Balun” logistical aerostat system.

According to the developers, the system can deliver munitions over a distance of up to 1,000 km at an altitude of more than 10 km. Upon reaching the target area, the drone detaches from the balloon and continues its flight in a guided mode.

The cost of the system is estimated at up to $6,000. The design bureau states that “Mara” and “Balun” have already undergone combat testing, and the results of their deployment were documented in the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Berdyansk.

The developers also claim that the communication and control system was developed in-house. They are not currently disclosing some of the system’s technical specifications.

Mass production of “Mara” is scheduled to begin as early as mid-October. At the same time, the design bureau is preparing the “Everest” jet-powered interceptor drone for mass production, with its launch expected in November.

Source: “Ukrainian Mariupol” Design Bureau

Recently, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine certified and approved for use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine three fiber-optic FPV systems manufactured by enterprises of JSC “Ukrainian Defense Industry.”

Prior to this, the Ministry of Defense had standardized and approved the domestic “Volynyaka” unmanned aerial system for use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine approved the Shablya MK19(M) remotely controlled combat module for use by the military. It is equipped with an MK19 40-mm automatic grenade launcher.

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