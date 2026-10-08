In the Sumy region, the “Phoenix” evacuation team carried out another evacuation from a border village in the Shostka district. Rescuers used an armored vehicle to transport a woman and her elderly mother to a safer location.

The “Phoenix” evacuation team includes a community rescue officer. Along with the women, the rescuers also transported their dog. The State Emergency Service noted that they are now in a safer location.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In some settlements of the Svyatogorsk and Sloviansk communities in Donetsk Oblast, families with children will be subject to mandatory evacuation. Local authorities made this decision, expanding evacuation measures to include these two communities.

There are still 350 children under mandatory evacuation in Donetsk Oblast.

There are still 350 children under mandatory evacuation in Donetsk Oblast.

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