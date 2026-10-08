Germany is supplying Ukraine with weapons to combat jet-powered drones

Ukraine is strengthening its air defense against Russian jet-powered drones with Germany’s support. Berlin is also increasing its supply of ammunition for Ukrainian F-16s, which are used, in particular, to combat Russian air targets.

Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara discussed further military support for Ukraine during a phone call with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. The parties discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defense and further cooperation between the two countries. This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. Khmara thanked Germany for its support. He specifically noted the deliveries of ammunition for the F-16 fighter jets. According to the Ukrainian minister, these aircraft are already proving highly effective in combating Russian drones.

During the conversation, special attention was paid to a new threat—Russian jet-powered drones. Ukraine is seeking ways to detect and destroy such targets more quickly. Among the solutions already in use are electronic warfare systems. “With the support of our partners, we are also developing solutions to protect our cities, particularly electronic warfare systems. We are analyzing their effectiveness in countering jet-powered kamikaze drones and scaling up what works,” Khmara said.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Ukraine also briefed the German side on the threat of Russian ballistic missile strikes. Kyiv is working on asymmetric methods to counter such attacks. According to the minister, the Ukrainian side has already achieved successes in destroying Russian launchers. Another important area is the protection of critical infrastructure. In particular, the discussion focused on strengthening the defenses of Kyiv and other key facilities. Ukraine is counting on an increase in deliveries of air defense systems and the missiles that power them.

Interceptor missiles for the German IRIS-T systems remain a priority. They are needed to protect Ukrainian cities and infrastructure from air attacks. Khmara discussed these needs with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz as early as October 4. During the meeting, the Ukrainian side provided a list of weapons needed by the Defense Forces. It included, in particular, ammunition for F-16s, as well as missiles for the IRIS-T and Patriot systems.

At the same time, military aid is not the only area of cooperation. Ukraine is also sharing its own experience of modern warfare with Germany. This includes technologies and solutions that the Ukrainian military is already using on the battlefield. The countries are also working to develop their defense industries. One area of focus is the joint production of drones and other military technologies. Separately, the parties plan to expand cooperation between Ukrainian and German defense companies.

According to Khmara, it is particularly important for Ukraine right now that the necessary weapons and ammunition arrive as quickly as possible. Russia continues to intensify its air attacks, so protection against drones and missiles remains one of the main priorities. Germany, meanwhile, remains one of Ukraine’s key partners in the field of air defense. The Ukrainian side is counting on further deliveries and new joint solutions that will help protect cities, critical infrastructure, and military facilities. This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Following the Russian Federation’s strike on a warehouse, the Ranok publishing house is urgently reprinting the destroyed textbooks.

In Kyiv, a Russian shelling damaged the logistics center of the “Ranok” publishing house.

Russia cynically referred to the massive attack on Ukraine as a “retaliatory strike.”

Read us on