Sikorsky called on Trump to put pressure on Russia, not Ukraine — Bloomberg

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called on U.S. President Donald Trump to put pressure on Russia, not Ukraine. According to him, Russia is the aggressor in the war, while Ukraine has become its victim.

An Appeal to Trump

Poland appreciates Trump’s efforts to put an end to the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.

“But in Poland, we believe that this will yield results if pressure is applied to the aggressor, not the victim,” the minister added.

At the same time, Sikorski dismissed concerns that the dispute between Trump and Zelenskyy could spiral out of control.

According to the minister, both leaders—whom he called “world-renowned figures”—will resolve their differences, just as they have in the past.

“Both leaders have their own domestic policies, but the fundamental truth is that Russia is the aggressor. It was Russia that invaded Ukraine, and it is Russia that poses a threat to the West and to world peace,” stated the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry.

Sikorski emphasized Europe’s support for Kyiv and its efforts to strengthen sanctions against Moscow.

His statement was reported by Bloomberg.



Sikorski said there would be serious discussions within NATO in the event of casualties — Interia.

Poland will not send troops to Ukraine — Sikorski.

Video: Sikorski accused Russia of sabotage and covert operations at the UN Security Council.

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