The High Anti-Corruption Court granted the motion filed by the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and extended the term of the procedural obligations imposed on former Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov. They will remain in effect through December 13, 2026, inclusive.

In particular, the defendant is required to: appear in court whenever summoned; not leave Ukraine without the court’s permission; notify the court of any change in his place of residence; refrain from communicating with witnesses in the criminal proceedings; deposit his documents granting the right to leave and enter Ukraine with the relevant state authorities; and wear an electronic monitoring device.

According to the Anti-Corruption Center, the case involves the misappropriation of assets belonging to the Odesa community and the laundering of 689 million hryvnias. There are 11 defendants in the case.

This was reported by the court’s press service.

Trukhanov reacted to the revocation of his citizenship.

Zelenskyy is also considering establishing a municipal military administration in Odesa.

As a reminder, Trukhanov denied possessing a Russian passport and stated that authorities are seeking to strip him of his Ukrainian citizenship.

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