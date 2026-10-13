Ukraine has proposed that Trump's special representatives hold another meeting

During an evening address on October 13, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian side had sent a proposal to U.S. officials to hold another meeting in the near future.

According to the Head of State, the proposal was conveyed to U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representatives—Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for active efforts to achieve peace and find constructive solutions, recalling that Ukraine had previously supported the U.S. president’s initiative to establish an “energy truce.”

Source: Zelenskyy’s Telegram channel.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are unlikely to visit Moscow in the near future. Their planned trip to Russia has been postponed amid the escalating tensions in relations between Ukraine and the United States.

U.S. President’s Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner were supposed to return to Moscow by the end of October for talks with Vladimir Putin on ending the war against Ukraine .

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