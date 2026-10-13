Zelenskyy announced new support packages for Ukraine this week

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects positive decisions regarding support from its international partners this week. In particular, talks are scheduled with the EU, Denmark, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom.

“There will be positive decisions in support of Ukraine this week—we are preparing them now,” the president emphasized.

According to him, important talks will take place tomorrow in the United Kingdom, and meetings with the prime ministers of Denmark and Lithuania are also scheduled. Separately, Ukraine will work to secure new aid packages from the European Union.

Zelenskyy also announced plans to open two more negotiation clusters this week as part of Ukraine’s path to EU accession. By the end of the year, Ukraine expects to open all six clusters.

The president added that the government is working to ensure full financial support for Ukraine and to implement agreements with European partners. He also noted the need to pass important laws and government decisions this week.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that as of mid-October 2026, the level of implementation of resilience plans in the capital is lower than in most regions of the country, including border and frontline regions.

For two days following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire in the energy sector, Ukraine did not carry out strikes against Russian oil refineries or other energy facilities. At the same time, Russia continued to attack Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. During this period, 19 regions of the country came under attack.

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