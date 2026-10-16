Major General Ihor Plakhuta, Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the military attaché of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, Brigadier General Allen Pepper, visited a volunteer unit from the local community that is participating in air defense efforts.

The unit has demonstrated outstanding results in destroying Russian drones, particularly the latest jet-powered models. The volunteers have achieved some of the best results in countering aerial threats.

According to military officials, the unit ranks among the most effective of all local community volunteer units (LCVUs) and within the Ukrainian Defense Forces as a whole in terms of the number of Russian drones destroyed.

A distinctive feature of the unit is that its personnel consists entirely of volunteers. Among them are people of various ages, professions, and life experiences, united by a desire to defend Ukrainian airspace.

The unit was created at the initiative of Igor Plakhuta, commander of the Territorial Defense Forces. Its equipment was fully funded by donors, and the Territorial Defense Forces provide the necessary support and assistance.

Despite the unit’s volunteer nature, its fighters have achieved results that have made it one of the most effective in countering Russian drones. In particular, the military noted the successful destruction of the enemy’s latest jet-powered drones.

During his visit, Plakhuta emphasized the importance of involving Ukrainians from different generations in the country’s defense. According to him, they plan to extend the volunteer unit’s model to other units.

“It is a great honor for us that Ukrainians of different generations, from different walks of life, and with diverse experiences are fighting side by side with us. We are paying special attention to this issue and are focused on scaling up this unique experience—which currently exists only within the Territorial Defense Forces—to new units. And already, new DFTG units are being formed, which will be deployed specifically in this air defense format,” the major general noted.

During their visit to the unit, the American delegation familiarized themselves with its operations and received answers to questions regarding the unit’s organization and effectiveness.

According to a statement from the Territorial Defense Forces, U.S. Military Attaché Brigadier General Allen Pepper expressed admiration for the effectiveness of the Ukrainian volunteers. However, the statement did not specify the unit’s name or location, nor did it provide the exact number of Russian drones it had destroyed.

This was reported with reference to the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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