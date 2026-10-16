Stricter power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine on October 17 — Ukrenergo

On Saturday, October 17, Ukraine will implement hourly power outage schedules for residential customers, while power restrictions will be imposed on industrial consumers and businesses. These measures are a result of the massive attacks by Russian terrorists on the energy infrastructure.



This was reported by Ukrenergo.

From 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., power restriction schedules will be in effect for industry and businesses in all regions of Ukraine

From 06:00 to 23:59, hourly power outage schedules will be implemented for all categories of consumers (ranging from 1 to 2.5 shifts) in some regions.

“Ukrenergo” emphasized that the situation in the power grid may change due to Russian shelling. Therefore, consumers are advised to monitor announcements and outage schedules on the official websites of distribution system operators—regional power companies.

As a reminder, on the evening of October 16, power outages were reported in Kyiv and its suburbs. Local residents reported power outages in parts of the capital, Irpin, and Vyshneve, as well as voltage fluctuations and water supply issues.

Due to the consequences of Russian shelling on October 16, emergency power outages were implemented in several regions of Ukraine.

On the evening of October 16, Russian terrorist forces attacked the main power grid in the Rivne region. As a result, a large number of people in Rivne and the surrounding region lost power.