Weather in Ukraine on October 17–18: Rain, Cloudy Skies, and a Drop in Temperatures Are Forecasted

The weekend of October 17 and 18 in Ukraine will be mostly cloudy, cool, and rainy. Precipitation is expected in nearly all regions of the country on both Saturday and Sunday. At the same time, no significant changes in temperature are forecast.

It will be coolest in the western regions, where temperatures will range from +7° to +13°, and warmest in the east, where temperatures will reach +19° to +21°.

Kyiv. On Saturday, October 17, it will be cloudy with rain expected. Overnight, temperatures will reach +10°, and during the day, up to +15°. On Sunday, overnight temperatures are forecast to be +12°, and during the day, +15°. Cloudy weather with rain will continue.

Lviv. On Saturday night, the temperature will be +7°, and during the day, +11°, with overcast skies. On Sunday, the temperature will be +8° at night and +11° during the day, with rain expected.

Lutsk. Cloudy weather is forecast for Saturday, with temperatures of +8° at night and +13° during the day. On Sunday, it will be cloudy with rain, and temperatures will remain at the same level.

Vinnytsia. Saturday will be cloudy, with temperatures ranging from +7° to +11°. On Sunday, temperatures will rise to +11°…+14°, and rain is forecast.

Odesa. Cloudy weather with rain is expected on Saturday. The temperature will be +11° at night and +13° during the day. Sunday will also be cloudy with rain, with temperatures ranging from +10° to +15°.

Kharkiv. Cloudy weather with rain is forecast for Saturday. The temperature will be +14° at night and up to +18° during the day. On Sunday, temperatures will range from +12° to +18°, and precipitation is also expected.

Dnipro. Saturday will be cloudy; temperatures will drop to +13° at night and rise to +17° during the day. On Sunday, temperatures are forecast to range from +14° to +18°, with rain.

Simferopol. On Saturday, temperatures will range from +9° to +14°, with cloudy skies and rain expected. On Sunday, temperatures will range from +12° to +16°, and precipitation is also forecast.

Mariupol. On Saturday, cloudy weather with some sunny intervals is expected. Overnight, the temperature will be +12°, and during the day, up to +21°; rain is possible. On Sunday, it will be +14° overnight and +21° during the day. Partly cloudy skies and rain are forecast.

Kramatorsk. Saturday will be cloudy with some sunny spells; the temperature at night will be +13°, and during the day—up to +21°. Cloudy weather is expected on Sunday, with temperatures of +13° at night and +19° during the day. Rain is forecast.

Severodonetsk. On Saturday, cloudy skies with some sunny intervals are expected. The temperature will be +11° at night and up to +21° during the day. On Sunday, it will be cloudy, with temperatures dropping to +11° at night and rising to +19° during the day.

Bukovel. Saturday will be cloudy. The temperature will be +3° at night and up to +9° during the day. On Sunday night, the temperature is also expected to be +3°, and during the day, it will warm up to +9°. Cloudy weather is forecast.

Morshyn. On Saturday night, the temperature will be +6°, and during the day, +11°, with cloudy skies. On Sunday, cloudy weather is forecast, with temperatures of +7° at night and +12° during the day.

Truskavets. Cloudy weather is expected on Saturday, with temperatures reaching up to +10°. On Sunday, temperatures will range from +6° to +11°, and the sky will remain cloudy.

Svalyava. Cloudy weather is forecast for Saturday, with temperatures rising to +13°. On Sunday, there will be light cloud cover, with temperatures ranging from +6° to +14°.

Zatoka. Saturday will be cloudy, with temperatures of +8° at night and +12° during the day; rain is expected. On Sunday, cloudy weather with some sunny breaks is forecast; temperatures will range from +10° to +16°, with a chance of precipitation.

Thus, this coming weekend, most regions of Ukraine will see mostly cloudy skies and rain. The lowest temperatures are expected in the western regions and the Carpathians, where Bukovel is forecast to reach only +3° at night. In contrast, in eastern cities, particularly Mariupol and Kramatorsk, daytime temperatures may rise to +21°.

When planning trips and outings, it’s important to factor in the likelihood of precipitation and cool weather.

Rainy weather will persist in most regions of Ukraine in the coming days. According to the meteorologist’s forecast, an improvement in weather conditions can be expected only next week.

The weekend weather will be full of contrasts: from rain to temperatures as high as +26 degrees Celsius.

Weather in Ukraine on October 13: rain, fog, and frost in the west.

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