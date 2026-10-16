"There aren't enough funds in the budget to provide housing for displaced persons," said Bezgin

In 2026, slightly more than 3,200 families received housing vouchers under the government program for internally displaced persons from temporarily occupied territories. Due to a lack of funding, it is currently impossible to expand the list of categories of displaced persons eligible for housing.

According to Vitaliy Bezgin, while preparing the draft state budget for 2027 regarding housing for internally displaced persons, the government is counting on financial assistance from international partners.

“In reviewing the 2027 budget proposal regarding housing for internally displaced persons, the government is counting on funding from international partners. The government is currently negotiating an additional contribution of 70 million euros. However, this is not enough to fully cover all needs,” the minister said.

Thus, the government is negotiating to secure an additional 70 million euros; however, even this amount will not be enough to fully provide housing for all displaced persons in need.

As Vitaliy Bezgin noted, in 2026, slightly more than 3,200 families received housing vouchers under the “Housing for IDPs from the Temporarily Occupied Territories” program, funded by the state budget.

Currently, the program covers only two categories of displaced persons:

servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine whose homes remain in the temporarily occupied territories;

people with disabilities in Groups I and II whose disabilities resulted from Russian aggression.

The issue of including other categories of internally displaced persons in the program is currently being addressed through internal consultations. At the same time, the lack of budgetary funds remains the main obstacle.

“The issue of expanding the program and including all categories of IDPs in this phase is currently being addressed through internal consultations. However, the objective reality is that the financial resources currently available in the state budget are insufficient to cover all categories at this time,” Bezgin emphasized.

Thus, the possibility of expanding the housing voucher program for IDPs is still under discussion; however, the state currently lacks the funds to cover all categories of displaced persons. Further provision of housing will depend, in particular, on state budget funding and support from international partners.

This was stated by Vitaliy Bezgin, Minister of Communities, Territories, and Internally Displaced Persons, during question time with the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the Regulations on the Ministry of Communities, Territories, and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine. The government adopted the corresponding Resolution No. 1003 on August 6.

The Cabinet of Ministers is working to secure additional funding for the military.

As a reminder, following the massive Russian attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region, the government will hold an emergency meeting with business representatives. According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, the Russian strikes damaged not only residential buildings but also logistics complexes, manufacturing facilities, stores, and other infrastructure that serves millions of Ukrainians every day.

The government has estimated the potential losses to farmers resulting from the blockade of ports.

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