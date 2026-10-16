The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has updated the field rations for soldiers on the front lines. They will contain more calories, ready-to-eat meals, flameless heaters, and water purification tablets. The total calorie content of the two rations will be 4,100 kcal—approximately 600 kcal more than in a standard ration pack.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is introducing updated field rations for soldiers on the front lines. The new kits will contain more ready-to-eat meals, as well as items to help heat food and make water safer to drink. The Ministry of Defense announced the changes on October 16. They were developed based on suggestions from service members collected via the “Army+” app.

According to Deputy Minister of Defense Mstislav Banik, the ministry’s team reviewed the soldiers’ feedback and incorporated the most popular suggestions. “My team and I reviewed the requests and implemented the soldiers’ most popular suggestions. The rations have become more comprehensive: more ready-to-eat meals, fewer small items,” Banik said.

The updated dry ration will not replace the standard daily field ration under Norm No. 15. It will serve as an alternative that service members can use depending on their needs and conditions of service.

What will be included in the new dry ration

The Ministry of Defense announced several key changes. Instead of a single daily ration, service members will receive two separate meals. These will include ready-to-eat meals in retort pouches, which are convenient to store and use in the field.

Retort packaging is a special airtight container in which food undergoes heat treatment. It allows ready-to-eat meals to be stored for long periods without a conventional refrigerator, provided that the specified storage conditions are followed. Among the main innovations:

Two separate meal plans. Instead of a single daily ration, two meal sets are provided.

Ready-to-eat meals. These will be packaged in retort pouches to simplify meal preparation in the field.

Flame-less heaters. These will allow food to be heated without an open flame.

Water purification tablets. These can be used to treat water according to the instructions.

Additional food items. Dried fruit, chocolate, and nuts have been added to the rations.

At the same time, crackers have been removed from the rations. According to Banik, the changes were intended to make the kits more convenient and nutritious, as well as to reduce the number of individual small items.

Calorie content increased by nearly 15%

One of the main changes concerns the nutritional value of the food. According to the Ministry of Defense, the caloric content of the updated rations has been increased by nearly 15%. “We removed the crackers and added special flameless heaters, water purification tablets, as well as dried fruit, chocolate, and nuts. This is how we increased the calorie content by nearly 15%,” the deputy minister noted. The total caloric content of the first and second rations is 4,100 kcal. This is approximately 600 kcal more than in a standard dry ration.

The increased calorie content is important for soldiers who spend long periods at their posts and expend a great deal of energy. Under such conditions, a balanced diet helps them maintain their strength and recover from physical exertion.

Ready-to-eat meals are also designed to simplify meal preparation in places where full-scale cooking isn’t possible. And flameless heaters allow food to be warmed without an open flame. At the same time, the specific conditions for their use depend on the heater’s instructions and the circumstances at the post.

Service members will also be issued drinking water

Another change concerns water supply. Bottled drinking water will be provided as an additional item in rations. According to the Ministry of Defense, 1.5 liters of water per day is allocated, and in the summer, this amount will be increased to 3 liters.

Water purification tablets are intended to serve as an additional resource in field conditions. Their use requires adherence to the manufacturer’s instructions, particularly regarding dosage and treatment time. Ensuring a sufficient water supply is especially important during prolonged stays at forward positions, when access to regular sources of drinking water may be limited.

Why the field rations were updated

The changes were made after reviewing suggestions from service members collected through “Army+.” The Ministry of Defense explains that they sought to make the field rations more nutritious and convenient to use. The new rations are designed to combine several key components: ready-to-eat meals, additional food items, and supplies for heating food and purifying water. This is particularly important for service members who do not always have the opportunity to cook while on duty.

At the same time, the updated dry ration does not replace the standard daily field ration under Norm No. 15, but rather supplements the available food supply options. Thus, the main changes are two separate rations instead of a single set, ready-to-eat meals in retort pouches, flameless heaters, water purification tablets, and additional food items. The total caloric content of the two rations will be 4,100 kcal, and service members will also be issued bottled water at a rate of 1.5 liters per day or 3 liters in the summer.

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