A 40-year-old resident of the Kyiv region was detained in Spain on suspicion of organizing a scheme to embezzle more than 71 million hryvnias during the setting of heating rates in Ivano-Frankivsk.

According to investigators, over the course of two heating seasons from 2021 to 2023, the scheme’s participants submitted false calculations, artificially inflated heat production costs, and concealed actual losses during transportation. As a result, the city budget suffered losses of over 71 million hryvnias, while residents paid for heat they did not actually receive.

Investigators consider the detainee to be the organizer of a criminal group that included four other individuals—the founder and executives of private companies. The man had been on an international wanted list since January 2026 and left Ukraine in June 2025.

The Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office is preparing a request for his extradition from Spain. As for the other four suspects, the indictment has already been submitted to the court, and the case is ongoing.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

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