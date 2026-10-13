The Ombudsman Named the Top Four Regions in Terms of Complaints Against the TCC

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, reported a steady increase in the number of complaints from citizens regarding violations committed by military personnel at territorial recruitment and social support centers (TRSCs and SSCs).

According to the ombudsman, the largest number of complaints has been coming for a long time from four regions of Ukraine—the Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, and Zakarpattia regions. As an example of the lack of an adequate response system, Lubinets cited the situation in Zakarpattia, where, based on the findings of Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) inspections, criminal proceedings were initiated against the head of the regional TCC and a large sum of cash was seized; yet after the official was dismissed, he was subsequently reinstated to the same position as acting head.

The Ombudsman emphasized that the key reason for the unresolved problems during mobilization efforts is the lack of a systematic and firm response from the previous leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Sources: an interview with Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets given to Radio Liberty.

Earlier, a female General Staff officer was detained for accepting a bribe of 14,000 dollars.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

In Kyiv, a scheme to evade mobilization involving a former official was uncovered.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police uncovered 12 schemes to evade mobilization in eight regions.

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