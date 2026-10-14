Video: A blackout occurred in occupied Donetsk and Makiivka due to a fire at a substation

As of October 14, power outages have occurred in the temporarily occupied cities of Donetsk and Makiivka. Local residents are reporting a fire at a substation between the two cities; however, the cause of the fire and the extent of the power outage are currently being determined.

According to reports from a monitoring channel, many areas of Donetsk are without power. Footage of the fire is also circulating; according to locals, it is visible from various parts of the city and neighboring Makiivka.

Preliminary reports suggest the blackout may have been caused by an attack on a substation located between Donetsk and Makiivka. However, the exact location of the attack, the nature of the damage, and the circumstances surrounding the fire have not yet been officially confirmed.

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In addition, a fire was reported in the Zolote Kiltse area of Donetsk. According to preliminary reports, a metallurgical plant may have been targeted. It is unknown whether this fire is related to the power outage.

Information regarding the number of customers without power, the extent of the damage, and the timeline for restoring power is being clarified.

Source: Exilenova+

As a reminder, a fire broke out in the Saratov region following a drone attack.

A drone attack on Moscow caused widespread flight delays and cancellations.

The General Staff updated Russia’s casualties in the war against Ukraine as of October 14.

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